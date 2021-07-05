By Cillian Doyle.

Gardaí are looking for help in finding a 16-year-old boy missing from Tramore Co. Waterford.

Jody Burns was last seen on June 27th.

He’s described as 5′ 10″ in height, of average build with blue eyes and sandy brown hair.

He may have travelled to Galway City and is known to frequent that area.

Anyone with any information that can assist Gardaí in locating Jody, is asked to contact Tramore Garda Station on 051 391620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.