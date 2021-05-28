By Cillian Doyle.

Gardaí are seeking the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of Andrew Murphy.

The 41-year-old man went missing from the Cork Road area of Waterford on Tuesday (25th of May).

He is described as being 6′, with grey hair, of strong build with brown eyes.

When last seen Andrew was driving a 2006 Waterford registered grey Volvo S40 car.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Gardai in Waterford on 051 305 300 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.