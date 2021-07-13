By Cillian Doyle.

Gardaí are seeking help in locating a missing person in Co. Kilkenny.

Robert Nealis (65) went missing from the Kilkenny City area yesterday.

He is described as 5ft 6ins in height, of medium build and has grey hair and green eyes.

The 65-year-old was last seen wearing a dark coloured rain jacket and dark trousers.

Robert has been known to use public transport to travel to adjoining counties.

Gardaí are concerned for Roberts’s welfare.

Any information or current sightings should be given to Kilkenny Garda Station on 056-7775000 or via the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.