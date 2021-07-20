By Cillian Doyle.

Pictured: Left – Melissa. Right – Helen

Gardaí are looking for help in locating two teenage sisters missing from Co. Carlow.

Helen and Melissa McDonnell, aged 14 years and 13 years, went missing from the Killeshin Road, Carlow yesterday evening.

Melissa is aged 13 and is of slim build and 5ft ‘1 in height.

She has brown hair and green eyes and when last seen Melissa was wearing a black crop top with black shorts.

Helen is aged 14 and is 5ft 1’ in height and of slight build.

She has brown hair with no parting and blue eyes and when last seen Helen was wearing a white vest top and blue denim jeans.

Gardaí are concerned for their safety and it is believed that both sisters may be in the Longford/Athlone areas.

Anyone with any information on Helen’s and Melissa’s whereabouts are asked to contact Carlow Garda Station on (059) 9174300 or any Garda station.