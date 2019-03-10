Gardaí are seeking assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a woman missing from Dublin 2.

31-year-old Celia Carson was last seen on March 1 near Andrew’s St in Dublin 2.

Ms Carson has been known to frequent Kilkenny in the past.

She is described as being 5ft 2in tall, of a heavy build, with blue eyes and black hear.

When last seen she was wearing a navy blue Dublin GAA jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone with any information on Ms Carson’s whereabouts is asked to contact Pearse St Garda Station on 01-6669000, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Share it:













Don't Miss