Gardaí in Co Cork are looking for the public’s assistance in finding a missing 17-year-old.

Alaa Mohammed Al Naser is missing from his home in Kanturk and was last seen on Sunday.

He is described as being 6ft in height, clean shaven with short dark gelled back hair, and has brown eyes.

He had a green rain jacket and black backpack with him, gardaí say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact gardaí in Kanturk or at any garda station.