New figures show the number of knives seized by Gardaí has risen by two thirds since 2016.

The Irish Times reports 1,200 knives were found by officers three years ago, but that rose to 2,000 last year.

Gardaí say most of them were seized from young people who were stopped and searched.

It has led to concerns of a potential rise in knife crime if the problem is not addressed.

