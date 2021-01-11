Two gardaí have rescued a woman trapped insider her partially-submerged car after it skidded off the road and into a river in minus six degree temperatures.

Shortly after 7pm on Saturday, gardaí in Rathkeale received a report that a car had entered the River Deel at Newbridge in Askeaton, Co Limerick.

Gardaí were told that the car had skidded off the road and entered the river, with water rising inside.

The water had risen to waist level and the significant current in the river meant the driver was unable to open the door of the car.

Garda Michael Hally and Garda Andrew Maher quickly attended the scene, where they saw the car in the river and a woman sitting in the driver’s seat in a distressed state.

The two gardaí entered the “freezing cold” water and brought the woman to the riverbank.

Emergency services attended the scene and carried out a check on the woman, who was shaken but suffered no injuries.

The driver, who wishes to remain anonymous, said: “I just really want to thank the two gardaí, Michael and Andrew, the Fire Brigade and the Ambulance Services for coming to my rescue.

“Without their help, who knows what could have happened to me,” she added.

Speaking on Monday, Inspector Andrew Lacey praised the two gardaí who had entered the river.

“Michael and Andrew deserve tremendous praise for their quick actions in coming to this lady’s aid,” he said.

“Keeping people safe is at the heart of everything we do and this is another great example of our commitment. The conditions on the night can’t be underestimated as the temperature were around minus six degrees Celsius.

“At all times of the year we should take care on the roads, but lately we have had icy conditions which require drivers to take extra precaution on the roads.

“Ensure you leave extra distance between you and the vehicle in front and avoid harsh braking and harsh acceleration. Make sure your vehicle is winter ready.”