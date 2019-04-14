Gardaí are renewing their appeal for witnesses to a crash in Ballinteer in south Dublin.

A woman died after being struck by a motorbike when she just got off a bus on Ballinteer Avenue last Monday.

The 75-year-old pedestrian was seriously injured while trying to cross the road.

She was brought to St. James’s Hospital but was transferred to Beaumont Hospital where she passed away yesterday.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 30s, was taken to St Vincent’s Hospital where he was treated for minor injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dundrum Garda Station.