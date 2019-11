Gardai are appealing for witnesses, after a cyclist died of his injuries following a crash in Kilkenny last week.

It happened on Tuesday the 29th of October at twenty past twelve in the afternoon, in the Shankill area of Paulstown.

A cyclist in his 70s was seriously injured after a collision with a parked lorry.

He has since passed away and Gardai are looking for anyone who may have information or camera footage to contact them.