Update September 23, 12.30pm: Gardaí are renewing their appeal in relation to missing person Mark Smyth who was reported missing on July 24, 2019.

The 34-year-old was reportedly last seen in Ardee, County Louth in May 2018.

Gardaí say they are interested in speaking with anyone who may have seen him since this time.

Mark is known to frequent the Dundalk and Drogheda areas.

When last seen, he was wearing knee-length shorts and a white t-shirt.

Mark is described as being 5’6″, of slim muscular build with short grey hair and black/grey stubble.

Distinguishing marks include a bite mark to his left arm and cauliflower left ear.

Anyone who has seen Mark or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Ardee Garda Station on 041 6853222, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Gardaí appeal for help in finding man last seen in Louth in May 2018

Update July 27, 2019: Gardaí have appealed for the public’s assistance in locating a 34-year-old man who is missing in Co Louth.

Mark Smyth was last seen in Ardee, Co Louth, in May 2018. He was reported missing to the gardaí three days ago on July 24.

He is described as being 6ft tall and of slim build.

He has green eyes, brown shaved hair and black stubble.

Anyone who has seen Mark or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Ardee Garda Station on 041 6853222, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.