Gardaí renew appeal for information on Deirdre Jacob 21 years after her disappearance

Gardaí in Kildare have renewed an appeal for information in relation to Deirdre Jacob who has been missing for 21 years today.

Deirdre was last seen crossing the road towards her home at Roseberry, Newbridge, Co. Kildare, at around 3pm on Tuesday, July 28, 1998.

She was 18 years old at the time, five foot three inches tall with a slim build, grey/green eyes and dark chin-length hair.

She was wearing a navy v-neck t-shirt with a white trim-on collar and sleeves, navy or black straight jeans and blue Nike runners.

She was carrying a distinctive black satchel type bag with long shoulder straps and the word CAT in large yellow capital letters was printed on the front of the bag.

A photo of the type of bag Deirdre was carrying at the time she went missing in 1998. Pic: Garda Press Office

The bag has never been found and Gardaí are appealing for any information “no matter how small”.

Officers are also interested in hearing from anyone who has ever found or noticed a bag similar to this.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Newbridge Garda Station at 045-431212, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.