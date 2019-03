Gardaí investigating the murder of Kane McCormack in Co. Meath have released a man in his 40s.

The man was arrested in the Dublin area yesterday by gardaí investigating the discovery of a body in a field at Walterstown in Dunboyne in December 2017.

He was detained under Section 4 of The Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Ashbourne Garda Station.

This was the second arrest in relation to the investigation.

A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

