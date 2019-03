Gardaí have recovered a stolen 800-year-old skull.

The head of ‘The Crusader’ was decapitated and stolen from a crypt in St Michan’s Church in Dublin last month.

It has now been recovered along with another skull.

Gardaí said they found the items as a result of information that came into the possession of investigating officers.

National Museum of Ireland is acting in as advisors.

