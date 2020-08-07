Four people died on the roads over the August bank holiday weekend, while gardaí recorded 2,264 instances of speeding.

One motorist was clocked doing three times the speed limit in Kilkenny, travelling at 151 km/h, in an area where the signposted limit is 50.

Another driver was caught doing over 200km per hour on the M1 at Drogheda.

There was also 160 suspected instances of driving under the influence recorded- 55 for suspected drug driving and 105 for drink driving.

A joint operation between Kildare based units saw Gardaí in Naas record 19 offences in just one day, while the Cavan-Monaghan division also arrested nine people for driving under the influence.