James Cox

Gardaí have closed down a fully-equipped shebeen in Westport, Co Mayo.

Officers found a number of people consuming alcohol on the premises which included a fully-equipped bar with taps for draught, stout and lager along with a proper cooling unit under the counter. Barrels were kept outside in a deep freeze unit.

As a result of information received and enquiries carried out as part of Operation Navigation, gardaí obtained a search warrant under Section 26 of the Intoxicating Liquor Act, 1962, and conducted a search of the outhouse in the Westport area at approximately 8.15pm on Sunday.

A sum of cash and documents were also seized by gardaí.

A full investigation is now underway into this matter and files will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Gardaí have also appealed to anyone with information about the operation of illegal shebeens to contact their local Garda Station.

A Garda spokesman said: “In addition to potential criminal breaches by the operator, An Garda Síochána wants to remind every person of their social and personal responsibility not to frequent premises or engage in activity which is likely to contribute to the increasing spread of the Covid-19 virus.

“The Covid-19 pandemic remains a public health crisis and a real threat to everyone, particularly the most vulnerable in our society, the virus is still spreading, it is still leading to serious illness and death.

“An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to all citizens to comply with Public Health Guidelines and Regulations in order to continue to save lives.”