Gardaí searched a suspected shebeen premises in Kildare last night.

The bar was described as “fully operational” by officers who investigated the premises near Athy.

The equipment in the bar was seized and an investigation is underway.

The investigation commenced after Gardaí became aware through social media that the premises was operating.

The unit was fitted with a bar, stools, tables, chairs, 70 inch flat screen television and a full size pool table.

Gardaí say they are continuing to appeal to all citizens to comply with Public Health Guidelines & Regulations to save lives.

— Garda Info (@gardainfo) October 24, 2020