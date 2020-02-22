A teenage boy who barricaded himself into a home in Letterkenny for a number of days with access to firearms and ammunition is receiving medical assessment at a Garda station in Co Donegal.

At 5.45pm on February 19, gardaí responded to a domestic incident at the house. The teen had barricaded himself into the house and no other person was in the dwelling.

The incident was declared a barricade incident by Chief Superintendent, Terry McGinn, Donegal Division at 10pm that night and protocols for a barricade incident were implemented.

All units worked closely under Garda Strategic and Operational Commanders with the intention to ‘contain the incident, preserving life and bring the incident to a peaceful conclusion’.

The incident was resolved peacefully at 12.30am today with no injuries. A shotgun and ammunition were safely secured at the scene.

The teen has been arrested and is currently detained under section 4 Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a Garda Station in Co. Donegal, where he is receiving medical assessment.

The gardaí were supported by consultant psychiatrists, Central Mental Hospital, Dundrum and staff from Tusla Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) and worked closely with the immediate family and wider community in the area.

An Garda Síochána continues to work closely with the parents and family of the male teenager.