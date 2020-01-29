Gardai are searching for a man who allegedly fired two shots at a patrol car in Wexford this morning.

Officers tried to stop a Blue BMW 318 registration 06W1012 just after 8.30am on the Gorey to Carnew Road.

They say the driver then fired 2 shots from a handgun at Gardaí.

The car was later discovered burnt out in Banntown in Co. Wexford.

The suspect is described as 6′ tall, of slim build and is wearing a long black jacket and a hat, with a scarf over his face.

They’re also continuing their appeal for information on a car similar to dark grey/ black Skoda Fabia which was last seen in the North Wexford / Gorey Town/ Clogh areas.

Anyone driving or using the Gorey to Carnew Rd R725 between 8am and 9am this morning, in particular any person with dashcam video to contact Gorey Garda Station

Gardaí are warning people not to approach this man, and to call 999 immediately.

More to follow…