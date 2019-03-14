Gardaí have arrested a man and a woman as part of a European Arrest Warrant in Portugal.

The man in his 30s and the woman in her 20s are wanted in connection with the seizure of around €187,000 worth of cannabis herb and cannabis plants in Dunmanway, Co Cork on January 18, 2016.

In 2016, Gardaí from the Divisional Drugs Unit in West Cork carried out a search at a house in Dunmanway, Co Cork, and found the grow house.

Four men and a woman were arrested and detained at Bandon and Bantry Garda stations before being released without charge. A file for the DPP was prepared.

Yesterday, detectives from the Divisional Drugs Unit in West Cork executed a European Arrest Warrant on the man and woman in Lisbon, Portugal.

They have since been brought to Bandon Garda Station and are due to appear before Bantry District Court at 2pm today.

Share it:













Don't Miss