Tramore’s Garda Drugs Unit has made two arrests following the discovery of a grow house in Co. Waterford.

The discovery was made as part of an intelligence-led operation on Thursday, April 18th at 6pm at an industrial premises in Waterford Airport Business Park.

In excess of 1,000 cannabis plants at various stages of growth with an estimated value of €800,000 (analysis pending) were seized.

Two Vietnamese men aged 32 & 43 were arrested at the scene and are currently detained at Tramore Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drugs Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Images: Tramore Garda Drugs Unit