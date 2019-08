A number of illegal drugs have been seized at Electric Picnic.

Gardaí are carrying out searches and reminding people that any seizures made will have consequences for the individual.

Cocaine, Ketamine, LSD and MDMA were seized yesterday.

#ElectricPicnic gates opened at 4pm today and within minutes a number of seizures of illegal drugs have been made…. Posted by Garda Síochána Laois Offaly on Thursday, August 29, 2019