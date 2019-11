Gardaí have arrested 17 people in a crackdown on crime under Operation Storm in the County Waterford area.

They have been detained for various offences ranging from burglary, theft and drugs.

Two premises were searched yesterday in relation to drugs, while heroin worth €3,200 and €2,000 worth of cannabis has been seized.

Eleven Crime Prevention and Intelligence-gathering checkpoints have been carried out.

The operation is designed disrupt criminal activity and enhance road safety.