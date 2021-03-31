Gardaí say they’re currently ‘investigating all circumstances’ after the body of a man was found on the Carlow/Laois border yesterday.

The man, aged in his 30s, was found in the Graiguecullen area of Carlow Town which straddles the county boundaries by Gardaí.

Gardaí have told Beat News that the death “is not being treated as suspicious at this time”.

The body has been brought to University Hospital Waterford, where a post-mortem exam is due to be carried out.

Gardaí say the results of that post-mortem will determine the course of the investigation.