Gardaí launch investigation after body found in River Shannon 14 September 2020

Gardaí in Limerick say they are investigating all the circumstances in relation to the discovery of a male body found floating in the river on Saturday evening. The body of a man who was said to be in 20s ,was found near Steamboat Quay in the city at 5:15pm. The body was recovered by Limerick fire and rescue and the death was pronounced by ambulance personnel. It was then removed to University Hospital Limerick where a post mortem will take place. Gardaí said a file will now be prepared for the Coroners Court.