Update 08:48am

Gardaí in County Kilkenny have located a car they were searching for this morning.

An urgent appeal was issued earlier for information about the Ford Mondeo travelling from New Ross to County Kilkenny.

It’s understood a young man in his teens was driving the car with a child under the age of two as a passenger.

Gardaí had concerns for the safety of the two occupants – but they have been found safe and well.

Earlier:

Gardaí in County Kilkenny have made an urgent appeal this morning for information about a car and its occupants.

The light grey Ford Mondeo – registration number 08 D 120864 – is travelling from New Ross in County Wexford to Knockbrack in Mullinavat in County Kilkenny.

Gardaí have told Beat news this morning that they have concerns about the safety of the occupants in the car.

Anyone who sees the vehicle – or who may have seen it earlier – is asked to urgently contact Gardaí in Thomastown on 056 775 4150.