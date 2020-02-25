Gardaí have issued a stark warning on social media regarding tyre safety.

The tweet was made following the inspection of a vehicle which was stopped in Co. Wexford last week.

The car stopped by Gardaí had minimal tread depth while the radial cord was exposed.

Gardaí are advising motorists not to drive vehicles with a tyre tread depth of any less than 1.6mm.

This tyre isn’t barely legal its just bare! This driver in wexford was discovered with this tyre by Gardaí last week. Again Gardaí remind road users to make sure that your vehicle is roadworthy and that your tyres must be at least 1.6mm in depth. #ArriveAlive pic.twitter.com/vy7nQldhAw — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) February 24, 2020