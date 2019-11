A 64-year-old man has been reported missing in Dublin.

William Cahill was last seen wearing dark clothing and a cap in the North Circular Road area on Wednesday.

He is described as being five foot six in height, of medium build with short grey hair.

Anyone who can help find him is asked to contact Mountjoy Garda Station on 01 666 8600, The Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.