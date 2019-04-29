**UPDATE**

Liam has been located safe and well and has been reunited with his family, An Garda Síochána and Liam’s family would like to thank each & every person who shared the post on social media, the Civil Defence and all the members of the public who assisted

EARLIER:

Gardaí have issued an appeal tonight after a young boy didn’t return from school.

Officers in Rathcoole in Dublin wish to seek the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 12 year old Liam Goodwin missing since approximately 3pm today, Monday 29th April 2019.

Please help my son Liam. He is missing from Rathcoole in Dublin since 4pm. He has no phone or money. He is 12 years old. Please retweet as many times as possible. Thank you pic.twitter.com/00LZ4DEPsL — Jamie Goodwin (@jimgoody71) April 29, 2019

Liam didn’t return home from school today at 3pm. He was wearing a school uniform; Maroon Holy Family uniform, grey shirt, grey trousers, black Nike runners and carrying a cobalt blue Super Dry schoolbag. He is described as being 5’ 92 in height, sandy coloured hair, brown eyes, and sallow skin.

Gardaí and Liam’s family are very concerned for his welfare and are asking anyone who has seen him or who can assist in locating him is to contact Ballyfermot Garda Station on 01 – 666 7200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.