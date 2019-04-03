Gardaí in Kilkenny are investigating the theft of fuel from agricultural and construction vehicles that were parked in a Kilkenny city building site.

The theft is believed to have occurred overnight on Wednesday, March 27th in the Kilmanagh Road area.

The fuel taken is estimated to be worth in the region of €400.

Gardaí believe that those responsible for the theft siphoned the fuel with the help of a large vehicle to pump and transport it away from the site.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda Station.

Image: Stock

