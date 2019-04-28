Gardaí in Clontarf are investigating the alleged assault of a taxi driver after a dashcam video of an apparent attack went viral.

The video has been shared hundreds of times on social media and shows a passenger in a car repeatedly using a racial slur and attempting to punch the driver.

The incident took place on the Malahide Road in Donnycarney around 10m on Easter Sunday.

A suspect in the case has presented themselves at a north Dublin Garda station and gardaí say they are following a definite line of enquiry.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Clontarf Garda Station 01 6664800 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.