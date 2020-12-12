Gardaí are investigating potential money laundering offences in the Tipperary Division since early December and have seized over €90,000 in cash and arrested one man.

Following intelligence received by Gardaí, a search operation was conducted in 11 properties across Tipperary yesterday, Friday 11th December 2020, including residential and business premises. The following items of note were seized during the course of this investigation:

– Over €90,000 in cash

– 2 Rolex watches

– High value designer goods

– Extensive financial documentation

A man, aged in his early 40s, was arrested as part of this investigation. He was detained at Tipperary Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984. He has since been released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Investigations are ongoing.