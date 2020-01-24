Gardaí are investigating two suspicious approaches on children in Tramore this week.
A group of sixth class students were orienteering yesterday when three of them were approached by a man who asked them to get into his car.
On Wednesday, a man approached a teenage boy on a bus from Tramore to Waterford.
Gardaí are also investigating an alleged incident of sexual harassment on Tramore Beach last week in which a woman was approached by a man while she was out with her children.
Image: Tramore, Wiki Commons