Gardaí are investigating two suspicious approaches on children in Tramore this week.

A group of sixth class students were orienteering yesterday when three of them were approached by a man who asked them to get into his car.

On Wednesday, a man approached a teenage boy on a bus from Tramore to Waterford.

Gardaí are also investigating an alleged incident of sexual harassment on Tramore Beach last week in which a woman was approached by a man while she was out with her children.

