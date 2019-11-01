Gardaí investigating a hit-and-run in Cork have arrested a man.

Officers detained the man in his 20s and seized a car in relation to the collision on Magazine Road at around 3.15am on Saturday, October 26.

A 23-year-old woman was struck by the car as she walked along the road and was taken to Cork University Hospital with serious life-changing injuries.

Gardaí believe the vehicle involved was a dark-coloured Volkswagen Polo which may have slight damage to the front and rear and it was travelling from the Bandon Road onto Magazine Road.

The man is being questioned at the Bridewell Garda Station.

A CCTV image of the vehicle believed to have been involved in the incident. Pic: An Garda Síochana FB page