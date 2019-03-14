Gardaí are liaising with local schools in Swords, Co Dublin and Ashbourne, Co Meath after a fight broke out between two groups of young people last Friday.

The majority of the people involved appear to have travelled from Swords to Ashbourne by bus.

The group entered a multi-story car park, where they approached a small group of people who immediately dispersed.

One person was assaulted and gardaí made three arrests.

Investigations are ongoing and gardaí are in the process of interviewing a number of other people involved in the incident.

