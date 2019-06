A Garda investigation is underway after a stabbing in Dublin.

It happened at Ashmount in Mulhuddart at around 6pm yesterday evening.

A 45-year-old man was injured in the incident and taken to Connolly Memorial Hospital for treatment where his injuries are described as not life-threatening.

No arrests have been made yet – the scene has been preserved pending a Garda technical examination.

Gardaí appealing for anyone with information to contact them.