Gardaí in Louth are investigating the discovery of a suspected cannabis grow house.

On Monday, gardaí discovered approximately 43 mature cannabis plants along with a significant quantity of harvested plant material.

The total estimated street value of the cannabis discovered is €40,000.

No arrests have been made and investigations are continuing.

The scene is currently being examined by Garda Scenes of Crime Examiners.

