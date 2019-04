Gardaí are investigating an attempted hijacking in Dublin after three women allegedly threatened a taxi driver and tried to take his car.

The incident occurred on Bridge Street, Clongriffen in Coolock at around 10.30pm on Thursday night.

The three teenagers left the scene on foot and the taxi driver received a minor injury to his hand.

No arrests have been made and Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.

