Gardaí in Co Meath are investigating an attempted car-jacking.

It happened at around 3.30pm last Friday in the Trammon area of Rathmolyon.

A woman told Gardaí that a man approached her car from the front passenger side and assaulted her, cutting her lip.

He demanded her keys but she did not hand them over and left the scene.

No arrests have been made and investigations are continuing.