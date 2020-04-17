Gardaí are investigating an incident of criminal damage that occurred at a Chinese restaurant in Galway yesterday.
It took place on Quay Street at around 5.45pm.
A video of the incident has been circulating on social media.
During the incident a man, aged in his 40s, was injured and taken to University Hospital Galway with non-life threatening injuries.
Gardaí have identified all parties involved and are following a definite line of enquiry.
No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.
Last night, Sinn Féin TD for Galway-West Mairéad Farrell condemned the incident.
Writing on Twitter, Ms Farrell said: “Disturbing reports about a racist incident in Galway City towards Chinese businesses, racism has no place in our society.”