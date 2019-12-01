Gardaí in Co Galway are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man in his 60s following an incident at a house in Connemara

Gardaí based in Salthill were called to a house in the area where ambulance service personnel were treating the man following an alleged assault.

He man was removed from the scene by Ambulance to University Hospital Galway where he later passed away.

A man in his 70s was arrested following the incident and is currently detained at under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, according to a garda spokesperson.

The scene is currently preserved for examination by the Garda Technical Bureau and the local coroner has been notified and the services of the State Pathologist have been requested.

Gardaí are awaiting the results of a post-mortem which they say will determine the course of the investigation but a spokesperson added that gardaí are following a definite line of inquiry.