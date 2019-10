A man in his 30s has been arrested following an armed robbery in Limerick city, where a bicycle was used to escape.

Shortly after 2.30pm on Sunday afternoon, a man threatened staff at an off-licence in Thomondgate armed with what is believed to be a knife, and stole cash.

He then fled the store on High Road on a bike.

A suspect was arrested this morning in relation to the robbery and is being held at Henry Street Garda Station.