By Dean Egan.

Gardaí say they are investigating “all the circumstances” following the discovery of a body in Co. Carlow.

The body of the man in his 50s was found in a house in St Mullins yesterday.

He has been taken to University Hospital Waterford for a post-mortem, the results of which will determine the course of the investigation.

There’s a Garda presence at the scene this afternoon, and Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.