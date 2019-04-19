Gardaí are investigating the robbery of two ATMs from Kells in Co Meath overnight.

The cash machines were stolen from Bank of Ireland and AIB branches at around 4.30am this morning.

Main Street is closed this morning after a digger was used to rip the machines from the walls of the banks.

Initial reports suggest a JCB, tractor and a low loader are blocking the road.

The ATMs were driven away from the town in a dark coloured crew cab jeep.

The jeep left in the direction of the Maudlin Road, towards Carnalstown.

Gardaí are appealing for information and anyone who can assist their investigation is asked to contact Kells Garda Station on 046 – 9280820, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Meanwhile, RTÉ is reporting that two ATMs were stolen in Co Armagh and Co Antrim in separate incidents overnight.

The robberies follow a spate of similar raids on both sides of the border in recent months.