Gardaí are investigating after a man in his late teens presented himself to a Dublin hospital with apparent gunshot wounds last night.

They have sealed off two locations in the northside suburb of Darndale.

Gardaí from Coolock were callled out to reports of a shooting around 9pm last night.

When they got to the scene in Darndale, they found a burning moped and sealed off two locations in the area.

But around that time, a man appeared at Beaumont Hospital having suffered what seemed to be gunshot wounds.

He is aged in his late teens and his condition is not thought to be life-threatening.

A garda forensic team is due to examine the areas sealed off.

No arrests have been made and inquiries are continuing.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Coolock Garda Station on 01 666 4200 of the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.