Gardaí are investigating reports of shots being fired at a house in Co Longford.

The incident happened in the Clonbalt Woods area of Longford town at around 10.30pm last night.

It is understood there was an occupant in the house at the time but nobody was injured in the incident.

The Longford Leader reports that the shooting may be linked to a feud involving two families in the town.

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.