By Cillian Doyle.

Tipperary Gardaí are investigating a fatal road traffic collision.

The two-car collision happened yesterday shortly after 4pm on the M8 between Thurles and Cashel where a man in his 80s was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the second car, a woman in her late 30s was brought to Cork University Hospital, with non life-threatening injuries.


The road was closed overnight but has since reopened.

Gardaí are asking people not to share video footage of the collision on social media messaging apps.

