By Cillian Doyle.

Tipperary Gardaí are investigating a fatal road traffic collision.

The two-car collision happened yesterday shortly after 4pm on the M8 between Thurles and Cashel where a man in his 80s was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the second car, a woman in her late 30s was brought to Cork University Hospital, with non life-threatening injuries.

The road was closed overnight but has since reopened.

#TIPPERARY M8 reopened both ways following fatal collision. https://t.co/PSzIBsvOzE — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) June 29, 2021

Gardaí are asking people not to share video footage of the collision on social media messaging apps.

Gardaí investigating a fatal collision today on the M8 in Co Tipperary are aware of video footage of the collision circulating online via social media messaging apps. Out of respect to the family of the deceased & those involved we would ask people not to share this material. Ty pic.twitter.com/qBpUDUyBFn — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) June 28, 2021