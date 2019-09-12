An elderly man is one of a number of people who had their homes ransacked in Waterford yesterday.

The 86-year-old who lives alone near Portlaw was not in the house at the time, after leaving the property just minutes before the thieves struck.

Another robbery took place at a house in Kilmacthomas and another in Waterford city.

Gardaí are investigating whether the spate of robberies were all carried out by the same gang.

Gardai are appealing to anyone with information to contact Tramore on (051) 391 620.

More on this story as we get it.