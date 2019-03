A man has been assaulted on a Dublin Bus.

It happened on the N7 Naas Road at around 5.20pm on Monday evening.

Gardaí said they are working to establish the identity of those involved and are appealing for witnesses.

They have asked for anyone with information to contact Clondalkin Garda Station on 01 6667600, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

