Gardaí in Dungarvan are appealing for witnesses following an armed raid in Kilmanahan yesterday evening,

After 6pm, a man wearing a balaclava and brandishing a handgun knocked on the door of a private residence in Kilmanahan, close to Ballymacarbry and Clonmel.

A gun was pointed to the man’s head and the assailant demanded money before exiting the scene.

The suspect is described as a stocky male wearing a black jogging suit aged 35-40 years and who spoke with an Irish accent.

Dungarvan Gardaí have appealed for people with dash cam footage travelling from Clonmel to Dungarvan around the hours of half 4 to half 6 to contact them on 058-48600.

